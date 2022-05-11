The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that sometimes appears on people’s canine wishlists is the Shiba Inu – they are one of the more unusual dogs to be seen in the UK’s parks but have a range of positive attributes that make them a great household pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. An ancient breed The Shiba Inu's ancestors are thought to have arrived in Japan with immigrant owners as long ago as 7000 BC. Archaologists have found remains of dogs that share Shiba traits in site inhabited by the Jomon-jin people, who lived from 14,500 BC to 300 AD.

2. A winning cross Dog historians believe the Shiba Inu is likely the result of a cross between the Jomon-jin's dogs and dogs that came to Japan with a new wave of immigration in around 300 BC.

3. Useful dogs Originally the Shiba Inu was bred as a hunting dog - flushing and chasing small game like birds and rabbits in the mountainous areas of the Chūbu region of Japan.

4. Many memed mutts The Doge meme, featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu, became a hugely popular internet meme 2013. The meme consists of a picture of a dog accompanied by multicolored text representing an inner monologue in broken English. It in turn led to the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies.