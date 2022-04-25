Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last 18 months, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to nearly 250,000 over 2020.
If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a quiet dog if you live in a flat, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
But if you have limited space and limited time for long walks you might want to consider a smaller dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions but are less demanding than their larger cousins.
So, if you’re looking for a dog and want to keep it smal, these are the 10 most diminuative pups out there.