With demand for dog continuing to rocket in the aftermath of the pandemic, here are the breeds to choose if you want a pet that will tower over most other canines.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in recent years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a hypoallergenic dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course, dogs come in all shapes and sizes, so the amount of room you have at your disposal and the amount of time you have to exercise your pet will be just two of the factors to take into concern when you’re thinking about how big – or small – a dog to get.

These are the 12 tallest dogs in the world, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Great Dane The tallest breed in the world is the mighty Great Dane, also known as the German Mastiff or Deutsche Dogge. Males stand 31-35 inches tall and females measure 28-33 inches, but some can grow far taller - with Zeus the Great Dane holding the world record at 44 inches in height. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Irish Wolfhound The second tallest dog breed is the Irish Wolfhound. Males are typically 32-35 inches tall, with females standing at least 28 inches in height. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Mastiff Known as the English Mastiff in the USA, male Mastiffs measure around 30 inches in height, with females around 27 inches tall. While not the tallest breed, they are the largest overall - according to the Guiness Book of Records a Mastiff called Zorba weighed in at a hefty 142.7 kg in 1981. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Scottish Deerhound Originally bred to hunt red deer, the Scottish Deerhound stands at between 28-35 inches tall. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales