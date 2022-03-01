Here are the 10 most gentle, chilled and calm breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Bassett Hound

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting that dog ownership has risen by nearly eight per cent since the start of the pandemic.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some will want a dog that has a calming influence on their home and family – avoiding more hyper breeds like Border Collies and Springer Spaniels.

So, here are the 10 calmest dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Boerboel The Boerboel breed of dog is loyal, intelligent and calm in nature, especially with children. They are not suitable for first-time dog owners though, as they can be a challenge to train.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The gentle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known for its friendly and calming disposition. It makes them a chilled presence in any household - and suitable pets for young and old alike, happily curling up in their owners' laps for hours.

3. Bergamasco Sheepdog The striking Bergamasco Sheepdog is described by the American Kennel Club as being "bright, loyal, protective, and among the more calm dog breeds". Their showy coat needs surprisingly little grooming, so they are low maintenance too.

4. Irish Wolfhound Often big dogs can make for the calmest of companions - with the Irish Wolfhound being a case in point. This breed is extremely intelligent, relaxed, and sensitive to the emotions of humans.