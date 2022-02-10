Dog ownership has soared by nearly eight per cent over the last couple of years according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.
There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.
The Pastoral Group contains breeds that were originally bred for a specific working purpose that is no longer applicable today, along with dogs that simply do not qualify for any of the other six groups.
Pastoral dogs account for several of the most consistently popular breeds, with the French Bulldog currently vying with the Labrador Retriever for the title of Britain’s top dog.
These are the 10 most popular breeds of pastoral dog in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations in 2020.
