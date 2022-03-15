These are the breeds of dog that can make the best emotional support animals.

If you are looking for a puppy that will benefit your mental health, these are the dog breeds that make the best emotional support animals.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:46 am

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

But if you are looking for a dog to benefit your mental health you should consider one of the breeds that are proven to make good emotional supprt animals.

These are gentle, laid-back and sociable pets that provide their owners with therapeutic benefits, including anxiety relief and making them feel more comfortable in certain social settings.

They’re also thought to sense when you are not at your best, lavishing you with extra affection to help you feel better.

Here are the 10 most empathic breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is arguably the most empathic breed of dog, with an innate skill to know how their owners are feeling. They are gentle, friendly and eager to please. Anybody who has ever owned a Lab will know that they can make any situation seem slightly better. Their Golden Retriever cousins also make wonderful therapy dogs.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Yorkshire Terrier

For a smaller emotional supprt animal it's hard to beat the Yorkshire Terrier. Yorkies are very affectionate and are easy to travel with, making them great mobile anxiety easers.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Chihuahua

Another small dog able to provide support in most social settings, the Chihuahua needs little in the way of exercise so is perfect for people who are less mobile.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

Obedient and loyal, but not needy, Pembrokeshire Welsh Corgis are particularly good companion dogs for nursing home residents and people with disabilities. They'll stick to their owners like glue, always at their fet to provide support when needed.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

