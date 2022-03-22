How much do you know about the adorable Boston Terrier?

These are 10 fun and fascinating dog facts you should know about the popular Boston Terrier

They’re a much-loved family pet in the UK, but how much do you know about the fun and loyal Boston Terrier?

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:46 am

The last couple of years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears on prospective owner’s canine wishlists is the Boston Terrier – a breed that have a range positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. The first Boston Terrier

All Boston Terriers are descended from a dog called Judge, a terrier bought in around 1875 from Edward Burnett by Boston resident Robert C. Hooper.

2. Famous fans

Celebrity Boston Terrier owners over the years have included actress Rose McGowen, musician Louis Armstrong, comedian Joan Rivers, author Helen Keller, and American President Gerald Ford.

3. A debonair nickname

The Boston Terrier's nickname is 'the American gentleman' on account of its dapper looks - sometimes the breed's coat even makes it look like they are wearing a tuxedo.

4. A true American hero

In 1921 a Boston Terrier called Stubby became the most decorated dog of the First World War. Sergeant Stubby was the first dog to be given a rank in the US army, possessed three service stripes, a wound stripe, and recieved the military Gold Medal. It's said he once caught a German soldier by the seat of his pants and held him until backup arrived.

