How much do you know about the adorable and popular Greyhound?

These are 10 interesting dog facts you might not know about the speedy Greyhound 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular dog breeds, but how much do you really know about the lovable, speedy, and surprisingly sleepy Greyhound?

By David Hepburn
Friday, 27th May 2022, 10:46 am

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect puppy.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Read more:

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Dog Life Span: 10 breeds of lovable dog that live the shortest average lives - including the proud Great Dane

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Greyhound – they regularly crop up lists of Britain’s most popular dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A coat of many colours

Greyhounds come in a huge range of colours - there are at least 30, incorporating a variety of combinations of white, brindle, fawn, black, red, and grey.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. A biblical beast

The Greyhound is the only dog breed mentioned in the KIng James Bible, named as one of the "four things stately" in Proverbs 30:29–31.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. An ancient breed

The Greyhound is one of the oldest breeds of dog that are still kept as pets today. A skeleton of a Greyhound was excavated in Syria and was found to date back around 4,000 years.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. What's in a name?

It may seem to be obvious that the Greyhound got its name by simply being a grey dog, but that's not the case. Prominent linguists believe that they name actually translates as 'fair dog' and comes from the Old English moniker 'grighund'.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3