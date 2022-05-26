The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Welsh Corgi – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Welsh Corgi.

1. Two breeds There are two distinct breeds of Welsh Corgi recognised by the Kennel Club - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. They look very similar but the are Cardigan is larger, both in weight and in height, and the dogs have different shapes of tail.

2. Have you herd? Welsh Corgis were originally used to herd cattle. Their combination of being short and agile meant they could nip at the heels of larger animals to keep them moving - earning them the nickname of 'heelers',

3. What's in a name The name Corgi comes from combining the Welsh words for dwarf (cor) and dog (gi).

4. A royal favourite The Queen's love of Corgis is well known and started when she visited Thomas Thynne, 5th Marquess of Bath, in 1933. The then Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret made it known that they liked the Marquess' Corgis and their father, Prince Albert (later George VI), bought them a Pembroke Corgi called Dookie.