The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

1. What's in a name The 'king' in the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel is King Charles II, who was devoted to spaniels and took them everywhere he went.

2. Coat of many colours The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four particular colours: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby.

3. A duke's dog During the early part of the 18th century, John Churchill, 1st Duke of Marlborough, kept red and white King Charles type spaniels for hunting at his Blenheim estate - and that's why red and white Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are called 'Blenheims' today.

4. A recent export across the Atlantic The first recorded Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel didn't arrive in the USA until 1956. It was brought over from the UK by breeders W. Lyon Brown and Elizabeth Spalding.