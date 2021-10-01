These are some of the breeds of dogs that tend to have happy dispositions.

With demand for puppies continuing to rocket post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dogs that have the happiest temperament.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 1st October 2021, 9:30 am

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent over lockdown.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with certain pets perfect for those looking for a puppy with a sunny disposition.

Here are 10 of the happiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and is also the happiest. They are genetically predisposed to be cheery, with food, walks and pats all greeted with blissful joy.

2. Bichion Frise

Historically the Bichon Frise was accustomed to being pampered by French royalty, so it perhaps makes sense that they are well-known for their cheery disposition. With a broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to make their human families happy too.

3. Golden Retriever

They may not be as happy as their close cousins the Labrador Retriever - by the Golden Retriever aren't far off. They love life and will love you - just as long as you, crucially, keep them fed.

4. Beagle

The American Kennel Club describes the Beagle as "happy-go-lucky, merry, and friendly" and their naturally smiley faces reflect their usual mood. When they are happy, like most dogs, they will wag their tail - but when a Beagle is really happy they will wiggle their entire body.

