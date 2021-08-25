A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Some of the most adorable dogs are also the naughtiest, being more likely to steal food, chew on the furniture or dig up your flowerbeds.
Here are the 10 naughtiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
1. Labrador Retriever
The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Welsh Pembroke Corgi
They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Beagle
They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Jack Russell Terrier
A well-entertained Jack Russell Terrier who receives plenty of exercise and entertainment will be the perfect companion. Leave one alone for too long though and it will get bored - with every chance that it will go into full-on destruction mode.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images