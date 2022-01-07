Here are the pricey pups and cute kittens that cost the most to insure.

These are the 10 breeds of dog and cat that cost the most to insure - perfect pricey pups

A survey of British pet owners has shown that welcoming a dog or cat into your household costs on average an eye-watering £1,340 a year.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 7th January 2022, 11:26 am

The study, commissioned by financial experts Forbes Advisor, also found that over half of owners admit they underestimated the cost of having a pet.

And with a record number of us welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes over the pandemic plenty of new pet owners are facing up to unexpected expenses.

Medical costs are the number one expense, costing an average of £462.80 each year – even more than food, which sets owners back around £340 per annum.

Kevin Pratt, insurance expert at Forbes Advisor recommends owners consider insuring their pets to manage costs, explaining: “One thing any pet owner will tell you is that a trip to the vet - probably inevitable at some point - can be extremely expensive.

"This makes pet insurance such an important purchase. Having cover in place means animal lovers don’t have to worry about paying for the care their pet might need, and they won’t need to raid their savings or even go overdrawn to pay the vet’s bill.”

But pet insurance can vary hugely depending on the breed of dog or cat.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dogs and cats to insure.

1. Bulldog

The Bulldog is the most expensive breed of dog to insure - racking up a bill of £688.14 each year.

2. Cane Corso

An average cost of £669.29 each year makes the unusual Cane Corso the second most expensive dog to insure.

3. Hovawart

The elegant and rare Hovawart costs an average of £633.94 to insure each year, placing it third on our list.

4. Greater Swiss Mountain Dog

Greater Swiss Mountain Dog owners shell out an average of £588.22 to insure their pets for expensive vet visits - the fourth highest bill.

