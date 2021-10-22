These are the breeds of dog that leave piles of hair behind wherever they go.

These are the 10 breeds of furry and adorable dog that shed most hair - nightmare pups for allergy sufferers

If you want a dog but don’t fancy continually having to hoover up piles of hair then these are the breeds you should probably avoid.

Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.

If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Labrador Retriever

Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. German Shepherd

The German Shepherd sheds a small amount all year around, but during changing seasons their hair can come out in large clumps, requiring regular brushing to avoid hair piling up in your home.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Bernese Mountain Dog

The silky, fluffy coat that makes the Bernese Mountain Dog such a popular and cuddly family pet can be a challenge for those with light carpets, clothing and furniture - they tend to leave a coating of black hair on everything they touch.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Great Pyrenees

Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

