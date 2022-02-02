The number of households with new puppies shot up during lockdown.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs have been bred specifically to cope with – or even enjoy – living in a cold climate.

These hardy breeds will think nothing of long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures, so if you have an ourdoorsy lifestyle they are the pups that should feature high up on your canine wish list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that thrive in cold conditions.

1. Siberian Husky The Siberian Husky is probably the first dog breen most of us think of when it comes to canines comfy in cold climates. Bred to pull slades over vast distances of arctic tundra, this is a dog that can cope with anything the weather can throw at them.

2. Alaskan Malamute They may look very similar to the Husky, but the Alaskan Malamute is a distinct breed - older, larger and stronger than their Siberian cousins. They may have been bred to pull sleds, but with the proper training they can also make for a loyal and loving family pet.

3. Newfoundland With its thick black hair and hefty body, the Newfoundland can cope with the harshest of conditions. They are particularly well known for saving people from water - able to safely swim in the iciest rivers, lakes and seas.

4. Saint Bernard Real gentle giants, the Saint Bernard is another breed famous for its icy escapades - this time for its prowess in rescuing skiers and walkers from the Swiss alps. They have a nickname of the 'nanny dog' because of how well they get on with small children.