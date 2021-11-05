These are the world's largest breeds of dog if you're looking to add a gentle giant to your family.

These are the 10 largest breeds of cute dog in the world - huge and cuddly gentle giant pups

With the number of people buying new puppies soaring over lockdown, here are the largest dog breeds that you might like to add to your family.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 5th November 2021, 10:21 am

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last 18 months, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to nearly 250,000 over 2020.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have plenty of space and an active lifestyle you might want to consider a larger dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions and are often more adaptable and easier to train than their more diminutive cousins.

So, if you’re wanting to get a dog and ‘go large’, these are the 10 biggest gentle giants out there.

1. English Mastiff

The English Mastiff is officially the largest dog in the world. According to the Guiness Book of Records - a dog called Zorba weighed in at 142.7 kg and stood 27 inches high in 1981.

2. Great Dane

The magestic Great Dane may not quite be the largest dog in the world but it is the tallest. The Guinness Book of Records include a Great Dane called Zeus who stood an amazing 44 inches from the ground. They may be huge but are known for being loving and playful.

3. Saint Bernard

Originally bred to resue people in the Alps, the Saint Bernard is big enough and strong enough to trek through deep snow for miles. Weighing in at up to 91kg they are loyal and make great guard dogs.

4. Neopolitan Mastiff

Weighing in at up to 70kg, Neopolitan Mastiffs are Italian gentle giants that are known for loving their families unconditionally, but can be wary of strangers.

