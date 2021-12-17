A huge number of us decided to welcome new cute dogs into our homes last year – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into consideration is whether a dog that barks or howls could lead to complaints from neighbours, particularly if you live in a flat or apartment.

Here are the 10 noisiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Chihuahua A big dog in a small dog's body, it's not unusual for a Chihuahua to bark pretty much continuously - often for no other reason than they are bored. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Beagle Another dog bred to bark is the Beagle - whose ability to communicate an interesting scent proved invaluable at a fox hunt. Beagles have two distinct types of bark - one to alert you to everyday incidents and a long, loud yowl reserved for more special occasions. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Corgi While it's true that some Corgis don't bark, it's a fairly common trait with both breeds - the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi. Their vocal nature comes from their history of being bred to herd cattle and sheep. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Yorkshire Terrier The Yorkshire Terrier, or Yorkie, is another small dog that can make a big noise. There are very few occasions that do not warrant a spirited barking notification. Photo: Canva/Getty Images