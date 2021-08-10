Dog ownership soared by nearly eight per cent last year according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their home up to a new puppy, or perhaps a rescue dog.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to soar in alignment with the huge demand.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

The Kennel Club separates breeds into seven different groups, each of which have a particular set of attributes.

If you are looking for a dog that is affectionate towards you and enjoys building a bond with it’s owner then take a look at these breeds of dog in the toy dog group.

These are the 10 most popular toy dogs in the UK, according to Kennel Club registrations in 2020.

1. Pug There's no doubting the number one toy dog in 2020. Pug dogs were registered over 6,000 times. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is known as a top tier wager, and had almost 3,000 registrations in the UK last year. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

3. Pomeranian Cute, feisty and furry, Poms are intelligent and loyal to their families, whilst also bold and brave. They are growing in popularity too and were the third most popular toy dog with over 1,700 people registering one last year. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

4. Chihuahua (smooth coat) Chihuahua's (smooth coat) are lively, curious and and tend to bond well with one or two people in the household. They are the fourth most popular toy dog, with over 1,500 registrations. Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images