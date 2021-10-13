Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last 18 months, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to nearly 250,000 over 2020.
If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
But if you have plenty of space and an active lifestyle you might want to consider a larger dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions and are often more adaptable and easier to train than their more diminutive cousins.
So, if you’re wanting to get a dog and ‘go large’, these are the 10 biggest gentle giants out there.
