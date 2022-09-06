Top Scottish Dog Names: These are the 10 most popular puppy names for dogs in Scotland 🐶
If you’re poised to get a new boy puppy but can’t decide what to call him, here’s some inspiration from the Scottish family of dog owners.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes during the pandemic – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high. There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name. Help is at hand from Rover.com, the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, who recently launched their annual pet names report for 2021.
They have totted up the figures which reveal the most popular boy dog names in Scotland this year. Here are their top 10 named for male dogs.
Read more