One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs are well-known for their propensity to turn into so-called ‘velcro dogs’.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent over the global pandemic.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
These are pets that tend to stick to their owners like glue, becoming anxious even if separated for a short period of time.
In one way this can be good – making you feel utterly loved by your pooch, who will be eager to please and would be highly unlikely to ever run away or get lost.
But it can also be exhausting if your dog is never content to curl up by itself for a few hours while you get on with other parts of your live.
Of course not all pup from a breed that are prone to this personality will turn out to be so needy, but it’s worth nothing that they are ones likely to be most clingy.
So, here are the 10 breeds of pup prone to becoming ‘velcro dogs’.