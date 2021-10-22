When are the school Christmas holidays in Edinburgh 2021? Start and end dates of winter holidays

School Christmas holidays vary across Scotland, but in Edinburgh, all the state schools share the same Christmas break dates.

Some private schools may have different dates to the ones below, but all schools that are run by Edinburgh City Council break up and return to school on the same dates.

Looking ahead to the festive season, you can start planning your Christmas celebrations with the family knowing when the kids will be home for school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas is the time for family, so make sure your plans suit everyone by planning around the school Christmas holidays in Edinburgh. Photo: Dusan Stankovic / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

Whether you’re planning to visit the Christmas markets with the children, need to know when you need to stock up with Christmas food from the supermarkets, or just want to spend some fun wintry days as a family, the school Christmas holidays is the perfect time to reconnect with your loved ones at the end of the year.

Here are the school Christmas holidays in Edinburgh for 2021, so you can map out your festive plans in advance.

When are the school Christmas holidays in Edinburgh 2021?

This year Edinburgh schools will break up for Christmas from Monday December 20th 2021 to Wednesday January 5th 2022.

Then, the spring term starts on Thursday January 6th 2022 in the new year.

This gives kids a two-week holiday over the festive period.

When are the Christmas bank holidays in 2021?

This year, December 25th and 26th fall on the weekend.

As a result, the Christmas Day and Boxing Day Bank Holidays will fall on December 27th and December 28th.

For many workers, this will mean a four-day weekend around Christmas, running from Saturday December 25th until Tuesday December 28th.

When are the school holidays in Edinburgh in 2022?

Looking forward to next year, the first half-term break for pupils in Edinburgh from Monday February 14th to Friday February 28th 2022.

The spring term will then end completely on Friday April 8th 2022.

The Easter holidays will follow, running from Monday April 11th to Friday April 22nd.

The summer term begins again on Monday April 25th 2022 after a three-week break.