Famous Edinburgh chippy Bertie's serves a record 25,000 guests during Festival season 2019

The Capital’s leading fish and chip restaurant, Bertie’s ­Restaurant and Bar, served up a record number of tasty meals to hungry festival-goers and locals this month.

The 300-cover eatery in the Old Town welcomed more than 25,000 guests during this year’s extravaganza and a ­staggering 17,000 portions of fish and chips were served by the team as record number of visitors enjoyed festivities across the city.

Tony Crolla, chairman of Berties owner Vittoria Group

Bertie’s said they had served soaring numbers of both ­Chinese and American tourists keen to try a traditional fish supper – the most popular meal ordered.

Other popular dishes enjoyed by patrons included steak pie, traditional haggis, neeps and tatties, as well as chip shop favourites such as haddock or cod suppers, ­battered pork sausages and white pudding suppers.

The menu also features a vegan alternative and serves up the near-mythical deep fried Mars Bar among their dessert offerings.

Bertie’s cocktail menu also balances Scottish ingredients “with the zest of the seaside” and include an Irn-Bru sprits and a Buckfast Bramble.

Famous Edinburgh chippy Bertie's

Tony Crolla, chairman of Bertie’s owner Vittoria Group, said: “It’s been a fantastic first Fringe for ­Bertie’s, and we’re delighted to have welcomed so many new guests from both home and abroad to dine with us across the Vittoria Group.

“Fish and chips have never been so popular and with the growth of both Asian and American tourists flocking to Edinburgh, it’s the classic British dishes they want to try.”

The 11,000 sq ft restaurant, bar and takeaway in the former St John’s Church has quickly established itself as the ­capital’s go-to for a proper fish supper since its grand opening in January.

Earlier this summer, Bertie’s was among the winners at the inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards. More than 150 representatives of the best takeaways in Scotland gathered to celebrate their achievements with Bertie’s Restaurant and Bar picking up the award for Best in the Edinburgh regions.

For bookings see www.bertiesfishandchips.com

