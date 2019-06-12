Fears for elderly over Straiton mobile home closure

ELDERLY residents fear being made homeless after being told their Midlothian mobile home site is set to close.

Notices have been served to vacate about 30 homes on the site next to Straiton Park shopping centre with £500 offered for legal rights to the plots.

Danielle Rowley MP

Campaigners labelled the offer “derisory” while site owners said surveys had found the land to be unsafe and at risk of subsidence.

“The demand sent residents especially the elderly or vulnerable, many who had lived on the mobile home park for much of their lives, into a state of near panic,” said a relative of one resident.

The relative said it can cost more than £25,000 to move a home and if over ten years old, many other parks would refuse to accept it.

A residents association was formed by the homeowners after being served with the notices in January.

They say the Scottish confederation of Park Homes Residents Associations (SCOPHRA) told them their right to live on the site is enshrined by law.

Residents fear signing the £500 agreement would make themselves deliberately homeless and negate any right to be considered as a priority to be rehoused by Midlothian Council.

“Despite pointing this out to the site owners, the pressure to sign remains,” added the relative.

“The residents individually wrote letters to decline the offer of £500 and to not sign over their rights to their plots their homes are on.”

Suspicions are now rife among residents that the plot is earmarked for a lucrative development, a claim denied by site owners.

“Park home properties are very affordable housing for older people for downsizing, some have lived at Straiton for many years,” said the relative.

Residents have now contacted their MP Danielle Rowley as they fight to save their homes.

Ms Rowley said: “I applaud the residents of Straiton Park Mobile Home site for forming a residents association to tackle the numerous issues at the site head-on.

“Chairman Dave Hall has done a fantastic job in championing the rights of the site’s community.

“My office has been providing support to the association and will continue to do so.

“The residents want and deserve answers. I am hopeful that a resolution can be found that will let the people of Straiton Park enjoy their homes in peace.”

Son of the site’s owner, Armando DeMalo, said Midlothian Council are aware of how unsafe the park is and that his family has no plans to develop the plot.

He added: “I’ve been speaking to our lawyer and our technical team and the only comment we have is that all the geo-technical information on the park is how unsafe it is.”