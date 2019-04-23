Fhior team up with Jupiter Artland as venue earns five star status

The award comes as the quirky sculpture garden prepares to open with the announcement of a new partnership with award-winning Broughton Street restaurant, Fhior.

The special dinner series, costing £40, will include a bespoke four-course meal on May 26, June 9 and July 14 showcasing the seasonal cuisine they have become so well known for.

Fhior's chef proprietor, Scott Smith.

Headed up by Scott and Laura Smith, Fhior (from the Gaelic for true or honest) are known for their modern, hyper-seasonal menus that reflect a dedication to sustainable practice alongside culinary excellence and will reflect the changing seasons by showcasing the very best local produce.

Co-owner of Fhior, Laura Smith said: “A collaboration in this sense is something very different for us and will take us into new territory.

"We will be providing highly accessible and vibrant café food that can be enjoyed by everyone.

"We feel very lucky that our first journey into this area of our business is with Jupiter Artland.

"Nicky and the team at Jupiter are incredibly inspiring with their energy and ambition to continually grow and develop, and we are honoured to now be a part of this journey.”

Originally opened in 2017, Café Party is a permanent commission by Swiss artist and Glasgow School of Art graduate, Nicolas Party and offers visitors a fantastical and unique experience when dining at Jupiter which includes specially designed crockery, furniture and large vivid wall paintings all heavily influenced by Parisian bistros.

Founded by philanthropist art collectors Nicky and Robert Wilson in 2009, Jupiter Artland is home to five galleries and an expansive outdoor sculpture collection featuring 35 permanent site-specific commissioned artworks from some of the world's most significant artists including Antony Gormley, Charles Jencks, Anish Kapoor and Phyllida Barlow.

All set within the 100 acre grounds of Bonnington House, a 17th century Jacobean Manor House, visitors are encouraged to freely explore the Artland and discover the artworks at their own pace.

Committed to being accessible to all, the foundation has also launched ‘Pay What You Want Tuesdays’ for the months of May, June and September. Visitors are encouraged to pay what they wish upon entry and all donations help support Jupiter’s charitable work and aim of engaging with every school child in Scotland.

Founding Director of Jupiter Artland Foundation, Nicky Wilson explained what winning the VisitScotland 5-star attraction award means to the organisation: “We are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of our loyal Jupiter Artland team has been recognised by VisitScotland and we are incredibly proud of our 5-star status.

"We pride ourselves on creating a memorable space where contemporary art and sculpture can be discovered beyond the gallery walls and we can’t wait to welcome visitors for our 2019 season from 18 May."

Upon presenting the award to Jupiter Artland, VisitScotland Chairman Lord John Thurso said: “Congratulations to Jupiter Artland on this fantastic achievement, a fitting start to what is sure to be a successful season for the attraction.

"Jupiter Artland is a truly unique and beautiful asset to the tourism offering in West Lothian and I am delighted that the hard work and commitment of the team is being recognised with this award.”

For further information and to book tickets please visit www.jupiterartland.org/visit/cafe.

