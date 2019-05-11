First look at new permanent Mimi’s Bakehouse café in Edinburgh city centre

Popular patisserie Mimi’s Bakehouse has announced the opening of a new permanent outlet in Edinburgh city centre.

The award-winning chain is to launch a permanent café at the City Art Centre following a successful six-month pop up residency there.

The café, which has undergone an extensive refurbishment, will reopen on Wednesday 15th May.

Present on the day to cut the ribbon at 10.30am will be Mimi’s Managing Director Michelle (Mimi) Phillips, who has announced that the first 25 customers through the door will receive a free cupcake. The first 100 customers will also receive an exclusive “revisit” discount voucher.

The new café will be dog friendly and will be able to cater for up to 75 covers. There will also be an outdoor seating area and the cafe will be fully-licensed to serve Prosecco, wine and beer alongside the familiar array of cakes, traybakes, scones, teas and coffees.

Based in Edinburgh and established nine years ago, Mimi’s already boasts outlets in Leith, Corstorphine and the Canongate and currently holds the Scottish Baker award for Bakery Café of the Year.

During the City Art Centre refurbishment, Mimi’s Bakehouse worked closely with Edinburgh council and the City Art Centre’s Collections Care team to ensure that an existing William Crosbie mural was preserved behind a protective wall, which is designed to prevent any further damage incurring from a busy café environment.

Mimi’s chose to leave a section of the mural uncovered and the City Art Centre have installed a plaque celebrating William Crosbie’s work.

Speaking ahead of the café’s trial residency at the City Art Centre last year, Michelle Phillips said: “We are so excited to be moving into The City Art Centre, it is such a wonderful space and we believe there is great symmetry between our two customer bases meaning the start of a wonderful relationship with the centre.

“A city centre location has always been a top priority for us to moving into this great space and starting to grow our brand to new audiences is so exciting and we cannot wait to move in.”

