First Look inside Edinburgh's newest high-tech hotel in the New Town

Located at the West End of Queen Street and surrounded by a UNESCO World Heritage Site, YOTEL have taken over the space previously occupied by the historic Erskine House.
View more
A tech-inspired hotel group are plumping the pillows and adding the final finishing touches to their new home as they prepare to open their doors to their first city centre location in Europe on Monday, right in the heart of Edinburgh.
Located at the West End of Queen Street and surrounded by a UNESCO World Heritage Site, YOTEL have taken over the space previously occupied by the historic Erskine House.