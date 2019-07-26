Stuart said: I suppose the beauty of this site is its two minutes from main hub of the city, but its not as noisy or busy."

First Look inside Edinburgh's newest high-tech hotel in the New Town

A tech-inspired hotel group are plumping the pillows and adding the final finishing touches to their new home as they prepare to open their doors to their first city centre location in Europe on Monday, right in the heart of Edinburgh.

Located at the West End of Queen Street and surrounded by a UNESCO World Heritage Site, YOTEL have taken over the space previously occupied by the historic Erskine House.

Guests entering the hotel are welcomed to a compact reception area named Mission Control where they will be able to use a self check in system to grab their key.

Those who want to enjoy a more traditional hotel experience arent forgotten about as there is the option to use manned check in desks as well.

Fresh coffee, sandwiches, and pastries can be enjoyed while working or socialising.

KOMYUNITI, captures a bit of West End glamour with splashes of rose gold and colourful furniture.

