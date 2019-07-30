The building itself, which has now been repurposed to house both whisky and gin stills, retains its historic charm with original exposed stone walls throughout.

First look into Edinburgh's first city centre single malt whisky distillery since 1925

Those travelling to Edinburgh in the hopes of a wee dram with modern character are in for a treat as Holyrood Distillery opens the first single malt whisky distillery in the city centre in almost a century.

The £6.7 million distillery has breathed new life into what was formerly the goods shed for St Leonards railway station, dating back to 1831. It is now a colourful and sensory experience for spirits lovers of all levels of expertise.

Their copper seven-metre-high stills, in proportion to still volume, are the tallest stills in Scotland.
Their copper seven-metre-high stills, in proportion to still volume, are the tallest stills in Scotland.
John Need
other
Buy a Photo
The distillery focuses on innovation and the creation of robust flavours through different production approaches.
The distillery focuses on innovation and the creation of robust flavours through different production approaches.
John Need
other
Buy a Photo
There has not been an urban single malt whisky distillery in the capital since 1925.

3. Stills

There has not been an urban single malt whisky distillery in the capital since 1925.
John Need
other
Buy a Photo
With spirits tourism on the rise in Scotland the founders have established themselves at a key time, and bring a unique and innovative twist to distilling in the Capital.

4. The Founders

With spirits tourism on the rise in Scotland the founders have established themselves at a key time, and bring a unique and innovative twist to distilling in the Capital.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2