First look into Edinburgh's first city centre single malt whisky distillery since 1925
Those travelling to Edinburgh in the hopes of a wee dram with modern character are in for a treat as Holyrood Distillery opens the first single malt whisky distillery in the city centre in almost a century.
The £6.7 million distillery has breathed new life into what was formerly the goods shed for St Leonards railway station, dating back to 1831. It is now a colourful and sensory experience for spirits lovers of all levels of expertise.
Their copper seven-metre-high stills, in proportion to still volume, are the tallest stills in Scotland.