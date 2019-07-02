First look: Six by Nico Edinburgh's new Thai Street Food dishes unveiled

As Six by Nico's Catalonia inspired menu comes to an end, the team will take diners further afield to sample the delights of Thai street food.

Bangkok is especially famous for its street food scene. The city sizzles with activity as locals gather around street stalls devouring curries or sitting at street-side tables enjoying each masterful chef’s specials.

Thai people see street food as a proud element of their culture and Bangkok's world-famous street food scene offers an incredible variety of spicy, savoury, and sweet treats cooked street side with recipes passed down for generations.

Chef Nico Simeone and his team are now inviting guests to dive deeper into the 'Thai Street Food' canon at Six by Nico in Edinburgh to offer a unique culinary experience inspired by the famed food stalls.

The top chef recently spent time in his kitchens with Cindy Sirapassorn, owner of the award winning Passorn Thai in Edinburgh. He learned about some of her traditional Thai family recipes and understanding how integral food is to Thai culture and identity - from creamy curries and spicy stir fries to classic dishes that combine the hot, sour, sweet and salty flavours of Thai cuisine.

Thai Street Food Menu

The new six-course tasting menu at Six by Nico will be available from Tuesday July 9th to Sunday August 18th.

The new menu includes;

Steamed Dumplings - Tempura Tiger Prawn, Avocado, Thai Salad & Nam Jim Jaew;

Pork Cheek - Hot & Sour Tom Yum, Barbecue Spring Onion, Lemongrass & Galangal;

Summer Pumpkin Spring Roll - Thai Green Sauce, Charred Sweetcorn, Pickled Shimiji Mushroom;

Seabass - Tempura Squid, Vermicelli Noodle, Coconut Sauce, Thai Basil;

Penang Chicken - Sweet Potato, Papaya & Peanut Salad, Coriander Emulsion

Sticky Rice Parfait - Alphonso mango, Sesame Cookie, Lychee & Lime.

Chef Nico Simeone said: "Food plays a big part in Thai Culture and can vary from region to region. From the sticky rice and soups favoured in the North, to the liberal use of spices and herbs in the South, each course on our Thai Street Food menu is bound to get your tastebuds a-tingling."

About Six by Nico

Every six weeks this popular restaurant, which has venues in both Edinburgh and Glasgow (and now Belfast), launches a six-course themed tasting menu inspired by different places or memories.

Concepts in the past have included the Orient Express, Middle-East, Sicily, The ‘70s, Mexico, The Chippie, New York and Childhood.

Diners can now book a table now for ‘Thai Street Food'. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street, Edinburgh, each six-course menu will be available from noon until night.

The menu is priced at £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a Thai vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as 'Thai Street Food' inspired snack sides.

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk

