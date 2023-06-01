11 Edinburgh bars and restaurants visited by celebrities including Sam Heughan and George Clooney

Fancy eating and drinking in the same places where A-list stars have trodden? We’ve got you covered...

Hollywood actors, pop stars, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been spotted enjoying themselves in these Edinburgh bars and restaurants.

Many famous people have visited Scotland’s capital city, and many of our best-known bars and restaurants have welcomed them.

We’ve rounded up the 11 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted down the years.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones – and let us know in the comments section if you’ve seen any celebs out and about in Auld Reekie.

1 . Starspotting We’ve rounded up 11 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Bar Prince, The Balmoral - 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ Famous faces seen here include: Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Vanessa Hudgens and Sophia Loren. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Rose Street Garden Famous faces spotted here: Martin Compston and the cast of The Rig. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The Kitchin - 78, Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LX Famous faces spotted here: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, Gordon Ramsay, Elizabeth Olsen, David Beckham and Alan Carr. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales