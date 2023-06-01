11 Edinburgh bars and restaurants visited by celebrities including Sam Heughan and George Clooney
Fancy eating and drinking in the same places where A-list stars have trodden? We’ve got you covered...
Hollywood actors, pop stars, comedians and even members of the Royal Family have been spotted enjoying themselves in these Edinburgh bars and restaurants.
Many famous people have visited Scotland’s capital city, and many of our best-known bars and restaurants have welcomed them.
We’ve rounded up the 11 Edinburgh venues where famous faces have been spotted down the years.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see which ones
