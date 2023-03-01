News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews
These are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews
These are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

11 of Edinburgh’s best Chinese restaurants, according to Tripadvisor – including Karen’s Unicorn

These are some of the best Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
26 minutes ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:00pm

If you’re looking for some delicious dim sum, tasty sesame prawn toast or traditional chow mein, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 11 top-rated Chinese restaurants in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Chinese cuisine.

1. The Chinese Manor House

Where: 2 Glasgow Road Corstorphine, Edinburgh EH12 8HL. Rating: 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'We had the set lunch menu which was ridiculously cheap when taken with the size of portions and the quality of the food'.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Cool Jade

Where: Corstorphine Road 3/4 Downie Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 7AU. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Fantastic night at Cool Jade, food as always brilliant (crispy duck/ salt & chilli squid/ pork larchee/ beef & Black bean sauce) and staff so welcoming and friendly'.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Karen's Unicorn

Where: 8B Abercromby Place New Town, Edinburgh EH3 6LB. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'This was without a doubt the best chinese I have ever had! Everything was so hot and fresh and perfectly cooked'.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. B&D's Kitchen

Where: 214 Dalry Road, Edinburgh EH11 2ES. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Absolutely first class food and friendly service once again by Betty and David, hence the name B&D’s Kitchen'.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EdinburghTripAdvisor