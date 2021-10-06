The availability and quality of gluten free (GF) options have come a long way in recent years – but there is still a way to go.
While the majority of restaurants will clearly mark out vegan and vegetarian options nowadays, this is not always the case with GF. But, luckily there are some eateries out there which go the extra mile to cater to those who can’t eat gluten – and many are right on our doorstep here in the Capital.
1. Sugar Daddy's
Sugar Daddy's is an entirely gluten free bakery in Roseneath Street, Marchmont, selling sweet things "everyone can eat". Choose from a mouthwatering selection of cakes and treats - all GF. There are also vegan and dairy free options available and the business makes whole cakes to order, from weddings to small celebrations.
Photo: Sugar Daddy's
2. Apiary
"A delight," said one reader about Apiary Restaurant in Newington Road, "Almost everything was GF". The whole menu at this modern restaurant, including desserts, is 99 per cent gluten free. The same goes for their sister restaurants Three Birds and Educated Flea.
Photo: Apiary Restaurant Facebook
3. Côte Brasserie
French chain restaurant Côte Brasserie in Frederick Street, New Town, has a generous gluten free menu to choose from. This includes a range of aperitifs, starters, moules, grills, meat and fish mains, and a choice of five - yes, five! - whole desserts (at the time of writing).
Photo: Côte Brasserie
4. Bertie's
Gluten free fish and chips have been notoriously difficult to find, but it is getting easier. Bertie's Proper Fish and Chips is a well loved restaurant and takeaway in colourful Victoria Street, Old Town. Dishes containing gluten are clearly signposted on the menu, and gluten free options are cooked in a separate fryer, in vegetable oil rather than beef dripping.
Photo: Greg Macvean