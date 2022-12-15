News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Time Out has compiled a list of Edinburgh's best eateries.

12 of Edinburgh’s absolute best restaurants according to Time Out from The Little Chartroom to Timberyard

Travel guide Time Out knows a thing or two about eating out – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the best restaurants in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
5 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 5:18pm

Take a look through our picture galley to see what the Time Out team considers to be the Capital’s best restaurants.

Undefined: readMore

1. Aizle

Where: Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ. Time Out says: Put your faith in the chef's hands at this neo-bistro with an intense focus on seasonal ingredients

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Fhior

Where: 36 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SB. Time Out says: Their ambitious use of foraged ingredients and local produce is one that pays off across every dish on their seven or ten-course menu.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Aurora

Where: 187 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh EH6 5LQ. Time Out says: A dinky restaurant serving some of the most inventive cooking Edinburgh has to offer.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. Timberyard

Where: 10 Lady Lawson St, Edinburgh EH3 9DS. Time Out says: Elaborate dishes in an artistic setting.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Edinburgh