1. Aizle
Where: Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel, 38 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh EH2 4HQ. Time Out says: Put your faith in the chef's hands at this neo-bistro with an intense focus on seasonal ingredients
2. Fhior
Where: 36 Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SB. Time Out says: Their ambitious use of foraged ingredients and local produce is one that pays off across every dish on their seven or ten-course menu.
3. Aurora
Where: 187 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh EH6 5LQ. Time Out says: A dinky restaurant serving some of the most inventive cooking Edinburgh has to offer.
4. Timberyard
Where: 10 Lady Lawson St, Edinburgh EH3 9DS. Time Out says: Elaborate dishes in an artistic setting.
