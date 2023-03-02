News you can trust since 1873
13 of Edinburgh’s best Thai restaurants, according to Tripadvisor – including Phuket Pavilion

These are some of the best Thai restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews

By Gary Flockhart
30 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 2:59pm

If you’re looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or noodle-licious Pad Thai, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 13 top-rated Thai restaurants in town.

Take a look through our picture gallery – but be warned, it will make you hungry for some tasty Thai cuisine.

1. Tantalising Thai

2. Mintleaf

Where: 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh EH6 6PP. Rating 4.5 out 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'First time visiting here and definitely won't be the last. The food was delicious'.

3. Nok's Kitchen

Where: 8 Gloucester Street, Edinburgh EH3 6EG. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Exceptional meal, fabulous service, wish I lived closer as I’d be back every weekend!'

4. Dusit Thai Restaurant

Where: 49A Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Dusit never fails to impress! Each time I go it seems to get better'.

