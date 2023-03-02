These are some of the best Thai restaurants in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews
If you’re looking for some tasty Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), spicy Gaeng Daeng (red curry) or noodle-licious Pad Thai, look no further as we have come up with a list of the 13 top-rated Thai restaurants in town.
1. Tantalising Thai
2. Mintleaf
Where: 28 Bernard Street, Edinburgh EH6 6PP. Rating 4.5 out 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'First time visiting here and definitely won't be the last. The food was delicious'.
3. Nok's Kitchen
Where: 8 Gloucester Street, Edinburgh EH3 6EG. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Exceptional meal, fabulous service, wish I lived closer as I’d be back every weekend!'
4. Dusit Thai Restaurant
Where: 49A Thistle Street, Edinburgh EH2 1DY. Rating 4.5 out of 5. One Tripadvisor reviewer said: 'Dusit never fails to impress! Each time I go it seems to get better'.
