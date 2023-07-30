The Michelin Guide 2023 includes an impressive number of Edinburgh restaurants, which will come as little surprise to foodies, as the Capital’s culinary scene is in rude health.

The highly-influential series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.

In March, two Edinburgh restaurants were celebrating after being awarded highly-coveted Michelin stars, taking the Capital’s tally to five overall.

Timberyard, located on Lady Lawson Street, and Heron, on Henderson Street, became the latest venues to be presented with the prestigious accolade.

Timberyard and Heron join Martin Wishart, The Kitchin and Condita as the city’s Michelin star eateries.

There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – but a number of others come highly recommendedby the 2023 guide.

Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.

1 . Eleanore Where: 30-31 Albert Place, Edinburgh, EH7 5HN, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Super fresh small plates arrive as they’re ready, with many finished at the counter. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Martin Wishart Where: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: One MICHELIN Star: High quality cooking, worth a stop! Photo: 54 The Shore, Leith, EH6 6RA, United Kingdom Photo Sales

3 . Timberyard Where: 10 Lady Lawson Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9DS, United Kingdom. One MICHELIN star. The Michelin Guide says: It takes a lot of skill and no little ability to take just a few prime ingredients and produce dishes that are so well defined and satisfying – and the Radford family now have a chef who can do just that. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Number One Where: 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2EQ, United Kingdom. The Michelin Guide says: Behind the striking Edwardian façade of The Balmoral, one of Scotland’s top hotels, sits this stylish basement restaurant. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7