All 26 Edinburgh restaurants recommended by Michelin Guide 2023, including Ondine and The Kitchin
The highly-influential series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.
In March, two Edinburgh restaurants were celebrating after being awarded highly-coveted Michelin stars, taking the Capital’s tally to five overall.
Timberyard, located on Lady Lawson Street, and Heron, on Henderson Street, became the latest venues to be presented with the prestigious accolade.
There are now five Edinburgh restaurants with Michelin stars – but a number of others come highly recommendedby the 2023 guide.
Here are the Edinburgh restaurants to make the Michelin Guide 2023 – and what critics had to say about them.