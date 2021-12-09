The plans for the van at the Shore Road car park, on the John Muir Way at Belhaven, Dunbar, drew 17 protests and was described by one elected councillor as “sacrilege”.

Local residents pleaded with East Lothian Council’s planning committee to refuse planning permission arguing it went against everything naturalist John Muir, who was born in Dunbar, stood for and strived to achieve.

Other residents pointed to road safety concerns on the streets surrounding the car park which at one point last year saw 1,000 vehicles a day visiting it.

The John Muir Way takes in some stunning East Lothian coastal scenery. Pic: John Muir Trust

Local residents said their streets were already jammed by the overspill of the car park which sits next to a popular surf school which operates from the bay, adding the snack van would only attract more visitors.

One man said if he left his home to go grocery shopping at the weekend he would return to find he could not park within half a mile of his home adding: “If that is not impacting on my amenity I don’t know what is.”

However Councillor Norman Hampshire, local ward councillor and planning convenor, insisted the snack van, which will be powered by batteries rather than a generator and use compostable cutlery, would be a welcome addition for people who visit the beach and walk the John Muir Way.

A welcome sight for trekkers on the John Muir Way.

He told protesters: “A lot of people are not fortunate to be able to buy a house close to the beach and they would enjoy the opportunity to walk down there and enjoy a cup of coffee.”

Local councillor Sue Kempson called in the application for the van to the committee after planning officers recommended it for approval.

She said: “To give permission for this van on the John Muir site, Dunbar, is to me sacrilege.”

Jacquie Bell, from Dunbar Community Council said: “This is not a NIMBY objection, the priority concern is road safety.”

And she criticised the council for advertising the site as a potential snack van placement saying the financial gain for the local authority of tendering the site was “outweighed by the impact of the van”.

Bethan and Markos Akgum who applied for permission to operate the snack van at the site, said they had switched to electric batteries and reduced the size of the van as well as changing its colour after feedback from the community.

Mr Hampshire, however, said that he had lived in Dunbar all his life and had fond memories of visiting the bay while growing up and with his family and the provision of a snack van would be appreciated.

He said: “Every time I am down at Belhaven someone will come and ask me ‘where can I buy a coffee’ and there is nowhere, only a long, long walk to buy a cup of coffee.

“The van will be adjacent to John Muir Way and hundreds of walkers will welcome it. I think it will be an asset to people who use the bay.”

