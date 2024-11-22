Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The nation’s best venues to enjoy hot chocolate have been named – and the top spot is right here in Edinburgh.

A new list published by VisitScotland picks out the best places to enjoy the delicious drink that are nearby some of the country's iconic attractions.

Introducing its Top 9 list, VisitScotland says: “What better way to embrace the cosy, festive atmosphere whilst sightseeing than to indulge in the rich, sweet flavours and creamy texture of a hot chocolate? Perfect not only on a snowy winter walk or to warm up on chilly days, but it also enhances the season with flavour, warmth, and memories.”

Claiming the covered No.1 spot is The Marshmallow Lady, which is situated on Rodney Street, close to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh. In its description of the venue, Visit Scotland writes: “For a refreshing twist on the traditional hot chocolate, look no further than The Marshmallow Lady.”

They go on to say it’s “a perfect stop to grab a warming hot chocolate drink if you’re planning to visit the gardens, or attending the Christmas Lights at the Botanics this season.”

In third place Is Dune Bakery in South Queensferry, which offers “rich and creamy hot chocolate drinks by Coco Chocolatier” – an artisan chocolate brand.

In ninth place is Uplands Roast, which is situated at The Meadows, right in the heart of Edinburgh. VisitScoland says this “simple and funky coffee trailer” serves up “rich, velvety flavours made with quality chocolate for a deep, satisfying cocoa taste” .

You can see the full article at www.visitscotland.com/things-to-do/food-drink/best-food