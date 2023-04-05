News you can trust since 1873
Buck's Bar Edinburgh: New American-style fried chicken restaurant set to open in Grindlay Street

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST

A popular American-style restaurant chain is set to open a location in Edinburgh. Buck’s Bar will open on Grindlay Street in the Capital later this month. The rock’n’roll restaurant is known for serving up huge portions of buttermilk fried chicken burgers, wings, and waffles. It also has a wide drink selection, which includes cocktails, ice cream floats and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Buck’s Bar is popular with diners in Glasgow, where it has three venues spread across the city, on West Regent Street, the Trongate and Cathcart Road. The Edinburgh restaurant will be the chain’s fourth location in Scotland. The business announced its long-awaited Edinburgh opening date on Instagram, sharing a video of Buck’s iconic fried chicken burger being served up outside the new venue. The restaurant is set to open on Grindlay Street on Friday, April 14.

Buck's Bar, which focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers, will open in Edinburgh later this month.Buck's Bar, which focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers, will open in Edinburgh later this month.
