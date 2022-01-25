Burns Night 2022: Readers' 10 best Edinburgh restaurants and pubs serving Burns Night haggis and whisky

It’s that time of year again when wild haggis roam the Pentland Hills.
Burns Night is back on January 25, and what better way to honour Robert Burns in style than to enjoy a haggis supper in Edinburgh?
So we asked readers on our Facebook page their recommendations for the best restaurants and pubs serving haggis in the Capital.
From fancy restaurants to delicious takeaways, here’s what they said.
1. Arcade
Just around the corner from Edinburgh Castle, on cobbled Cockburn Street, is Arcade Haggis and Whisky House. This places lives and breathes haggis, with haggis breakfast, haggis bon bons, haggis nachos, and even a Robert Burns' Famous Haggis dish made up of three layers of neeps, tatties, and haggis! There are more than 100 whisky varieties to choose from to wash it down.
Photo: Google Streetview
2. The Piper's Rest
Just off the Royal Mile in Hunter Square, the Piper's Rest may look like more of a tourist hotspot, but it serves some of the best haggis dishes in Edinburgh. Described as 'hame fae hame', this pub serves traditional Scottish scran including haggis towers, a Trio of Scottishness (haggis, Stornoway black and white pudding, breaded baws, whisky sauce) and of course haggis neeps and tatties. There's also live music 7 nights a week.
Photo: The Piper's Rest Facebook
3. Wedgwood
Wedgwood is one of Edinburgh's most beloved independent restaurants, perfect for a special occasion like Burns Night. Found in Canongate, it offers a seasonal menu championing Scottish produce, and will be offering Burns Night supper boxes for delivery on Tuesday, 25 January.
Photo: Google Streetview
4. Whiski Rooms
Perched on the Mound with excellent views over Princes Street, Whiski Rooms serves classic Scottish cuisine and a huge selection of whisky. Their haggis offerings include haggis burgers, vegetarian haggis, and the classic haggis with neeps, tatties and whisky sauce.
Photo: Whiski Rooms