Burns Night 2022: Readers' 10 best Edinburgh restaurants and pubs serving Burns Night haggis and whisky

2. The Piper's Rest

Just off the Royal Mile in Hunter Square, the Piper's Rest may look like more of a tourist hotspot, but it serves some of the best haggis dishes in Edinburgh. Described as 'hame fae hame', this pub serves traditional Scottish scran including haggis towers, a Trio of Scottishness (haggis, Stornoway black and white pudding, breaded baws, whisky sauce) and of course haggis neeps and tatties. There's also live music 7 nights a week.

Photo: The Piper's Rest Facebook