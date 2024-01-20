It’s that time of year again when thousands of people across the country meet up with friends to the celebrate the legacy of Scotland’s legendary poet, Robert Burns.
So look out those tartan trews, familiarise yourself with Burns Supper customs and check out these 11 places in Edinburgh where you celebrate Burns Night in Edinburgh.
1. The Piper's Rest
Just off the Royal Mile in Hunter Square, the Piper's Rest may look like more of a tourist hotspot, but it serves some of the best haggis dishes in Edinburgh. Described as 'hame fae hame', this pub serves traditional Scottish scran including haggis towers, a Trio of Scottishness (haggis, Stornoway black and white pudding, breaded baws, whisky sauce) and of course haggis neeps and tatties. There's also live music 7 nights a week. Photo: The Piper's Rest Facebook
2. Wedgwood
One of Edinburgh's most beloved independent restaurants, Burns Night will see the multi award-winning restaurant open for the first time this year after the Christmas break. Owners say the special evening will be "very relaxed" and "include some poetry readings and whisky tasting." Photo: Google Streetview
3. Arcade
Just around the corner from Edinburgh Castle, on cobbled Cockburn Street, is Arcade Haggis and Whisky House. This places lives and breathes haggis, with haggis breakfast, haggis bon bons, haggis nachos, and even a Robert Burns' Famous Haggis dish made up of three layers of neeps, tatties, and haggis! There are more than 100 whisky varieties to choose from to wash it down. Photo: Google Streetview
4. Howies
With restaurants in the picturesque Victoria Street and Waterloo Place, below Calton Hill, Howies is a family-run business showcasing seasonal Scottish dishes. The menu changes regularly, but if you can, try the award winning Haggis, neeps and tatties here. Photo: Google Streetview