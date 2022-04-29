The best cheap eats in Edinburgh (Clockwise from left: The Pakora Bar, Oink, Wings)

Cheap eats Edinburgh: Edinburgh's 12 best inexpensive restaurants where you can get a main for £10 or under

Here are some of the best affordable restaurants and places to eat in Edinburgh this Bank Holiday Weekend.

By Ginny Sanderson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 10:55 am

Dining out doesn’t have to break the bank. And you don’t need to sacrifice on the quality either.

We’ve put together a list of reasonably-priced Edinburgh restaurants with great food where you can grab a main for £10 or under.

1. The Mosque Kitchen

The Mosque Kitchen in Nicolson Square is beloved by students for its inexpensive but tasty buffet and comforting takeaway dishes. Grab a chicken curry with rice for just £6.50, or a mixed vegetable curry for £5.

Photo: The Mosque Kitchen

2. Wings

Wings is the place to go if you love fried chicken. Found in Old Fishmarket Close, just off High Street in Old Town, you can order three wings or seven nuggets with a choice of your sauce for just £4.50. Add some chips (£3), mozzarella sticks (£4), or mac 'n' cheese (£4.50) on the side and your meal will still come in under £10.

Photo: Wings

3. Oink, Edinburgh

Oink is the place to go for pulled pork in Edinburgh. Found on Victoria Street, it brags of having the best pulled pork sandwich in Edinburgh. You can grab a 'piglet' for £3.95, an 'oink' for £4.50, or go the whole hog with a 'grunter' for £6.80. They come served with sage and onion or their own homemade haggis, and your choice of sauce.

Photo: Oink

4. Kampong Ah Lee

Kampong Ah Lee is a little gem of a Malyasian restaurant and takeaway in Clerk Street, Newington. You can order a chicken curry with noodles for just £8.90, wan tan curry soup for £9.50, or laksa curry with noodles for £9.50.

Photo: Google Streetview/ Kampong Ah Lee

