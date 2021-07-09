The Cheese Club opens late July

The Cheese Club Shop, led by the team behind Six by Nico, is due to open later this month and will be located in the Bonnie & Wild's Scottish Marketplace.

It will offer a range of chutneys, crackers, olives, cured meats and a deli counter serving both hot and cold snacks.

The store within the Scottish Marketplace will also offer a takeaway menu with loaded toasted sandwiches and brunch items.

It joins a growing community of chef-led eateries within Bonnie & Wild’s casual-dining Food Hall, including Creel Caught by Gary Maclean, The Gannet, Salt & Chilli Oriental, Rico’s Pasta Bar, Erpingham House, CHIX, east PIZZA, Broken Clock Café and Patisserie, and Joelato.

A dedicated team from The Simeone Group, which operates eight Six by Nico restaurant locations across the UK, will lead the cheese brand's operations in Edinburgh.

It’s the second Cheese Club store in Scotland following the success of the first which set up as a pop-up shop on Glasgow's West End in March.

Simeone Group Director, Nico Simeone said:

"We've always had big ambitions to find a permanent home for The Cheese Club in central Scotland and delighted that we are now part of an incredible food and drink offering within Edinburgh's Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace.”

Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace will be one of the largest food and beverage sites in Scotland, comprising eight food stalls, four specialty retailers, three bars and a flexible events space.

