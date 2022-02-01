Chinese New Year 2022: These are Edinburgh's 10 best Chinese restaurants, according to TripAdvisor

The arrival of the Chinese New Year across the world brings the perfect excuse to indulge in a takeaway or meal at one of Edinburgh’s many Chinese restaurants.

Yet, the hundreds of possibilities in the Capital can make narrowing down your options quite the challenge.

With this in mind, we looked at the top rated Chinese restaurants in Edinburgh on TripAdvisor – with the reviews and ratings of locals and visitors to the City letting you see which restaurants and takeaways have been declared the best of the bunch.

It’s worth noting that many of these restaurants and takeaways are closed for Chinese New Year celebrations on Tuesday February 1 and Wednesday February 2, so do check individual opening days and times are in operation before you visit.

But here are Edinburgh’s 10 best Chinese restaurants you can visit this week and this weekend, ranked by their ratings on TripAdvisor.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. The Chinese Manor House The Chinese Manor House in Corstorphine is ranked the top Chinese restaurant in the Capital, with customers praising its large menu, kids options, high quality dishes and plentiful portions. The Chinese Manor House, 2 Glasgow Rd, Edinburgh EH12 8HL Photo: The Chinese Manor House Photo Sales

2. Cool Jade As another beloved Chinese eatery based in Corstorphine, Cool Jade has been a hotspot among locals and visitors to the Capital alike - with delicious Cantonese dishes to suit every dietary requirement and "brilliant staff" on hand to create a comfortable, warm atmosphere. Cool Jade, Corstorphine Road 3/4 Downie Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 7AU Scotland Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Karen's Unicorn Specialising in Szechuan and Cantonese cuisine, Karen's Unicorn offers a modern Chinese dining experience with its elegant interior and aromatic dishes. From perfectly cooked dim sum to rich and flavourful specials like steamed seabass in black bean sauce, Trip Advisor reviewers have said there's something for everyone. Karen's Unicorn, 8B Abercromby Pl, Edinburgh EH3 6LB Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. B&D's Kitchen B&D's Kitchen on Dalry Road in Edinburgh is a smash hit with locals, whose reviews on Trip Advisor pay tribute to the efforts of owners Betty and David in creating an "outstanding" experience with "staple comfort food" and authentic Cantonese dishes. B&D's Kitchen, 214 Dalry Rd, Edinburgh EH11 2ES Photo: B&D's Kitchen Photo Sales