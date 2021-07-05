Day in the Life: Clara Gomes, community manager at Secret Takeaways, tells us about her day

6.30am

I don’t need to wake up at this time, but I like to have a slow morning. First, I grab a cup of tea and plan my outfit. As a hobby, I like to share my outfit choices on my Instagram account @claragomesg. After that, I prepare my breakfast. Just now, I love to make cocoa protein pancakes. The recipe is quick and easy, all you need is egg, banana, protein powder, cocoa powder and oats. You blend the ingredients together, spray a non-stick pan with butter and pour the mix into the pan. Don’t forget the toppings – raspberries and honey are my favourites.

9am

My workday at Secret Takeaways HQ kicks off. I’m usually in a team meeting or running a daily check on our paid campaigns. On Mondays, for example, we have a meeting to discuss the week’s goals, action items that are left over and make to-do lists for the new week.

11am

I’m usually shooting off emails to influencers and partners to organise our content and the giveaways we run weekly on @secrettakeaways Instagram. As a community manager, I’m a relationship builder with our audience – an amazing group of people who want to support local and love takeaways. I work on achieving the business’s goals through a variety of marketing efforts such as digital, social media, influencers and more.

1pm

Clara Gomes of Secret Takeaways

Lunch time, what a happy moment! I usually use our website and collect as it’s good to get my daily steps in. I choose from Bross Bagels, Kauai, Civerinos, Bonnie Burrito, Taco Libre, Maki & Ramen and many more. I’m from Brazil, and I’ve been ordering a lot from Tupiniquim, a Brazilian creperie, recently. I usually pre-order the Release the Chicken crepe. Ask for the special spicy sauce, you’ll thank me later.

3pm

Working for a start-up, no two days are the same. I spend a lot of my time gathering assets, writing copy and organising creatives for our social channels and paid campaigns. Instagram reels is my new obsession, so whenever I have a few spare minutes, you’ll find me creating one of these short videos.

6pm

I make a new list for tomorrow. I try to start with a fresh to-do list each morning, as I can’t cope with one with a bunch of crossed out notes. After that, I speed to my yoga, tennis or HIIT class. I get bored if I do the same workout every day (what a millennial!).

8pm

If I’m catching up with a friend, I’ll order La Favorita Delivered’s Montanara pizza with tomato, mozzarella, wild mushrooms, Italian sausage and truffle oil. I usually eat dinner at home and pasta Bolognese is my go-to for lazy days. When I’m feeling extra motivated, I cook moqueca – a Brazilian seafood stew made with shrimp and fish with tomatoes, onions, garlic, red pepper, lime and coriander. I’ll typically eat dinner watching Instagram stories or the latest Netflix craze.

10.30pm

I need to have early nights to function at a high-level. I end my evening with a cup of chamomile tea and a book. Sometimes I turn on meditation app Calm for ambient sounds.

