New research has revealed that Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium is the most Instagrammable stadium in Scotland, while Hibernian’s Easter Road stadium is ‘best of the rest’ outside of the Old Firm.

It wasn’t such good news for Hibees city rivals, however, as Heart of Midlothian’s Tynecastle Park came a lowly seventh on the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A study by vertical sports site sportworldnews.org analysed Instagram data and stadium capacities of teams participating in the 2022/2023 Scottish Premiership to find the most Instagrammable stadium.

Hibernian's Easter Road has been named as the third most Instagrammable stadium in Scotland.

Ibrox, in Glasgow, has a post-to-spectator ratio of 1.89. The home of Rangers amassed 96,596 posts under the hashtag #ibrox.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 51,082. Visitors and fans have expressed their joy at attending, according to Dereks321 on TripAdvisor “It’s the greatest site that I have ever seen. What a stadium”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic Park takes second place with a post-to-spectator ratio of 1.16. With the largest seating capacity among the SPFL stadiums, the 52-time Scottish league winners have 70,620 posts dedicated to it under the hashtag #celticpark.

Its maximum seating capacity of 60,832 makes it one of the biggest stadiums in the UK. Visitors like Angus M on Trip Advisor called his visit “a great experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibernian’s Easter Road came third place with a score of 0.57. The first British side to compete in European competitions has enjoyed 11,615 posts with the hashtag #Easterroad for a stadium seating capacity of 20,421. “Fantastic atmosphere from the Hibs fans from the sell-out crowd,” Naytoyaj commented on Trip Advisor after her visit.

Rounding out the top four is Tannadice Park, with a 0.3 score. The home of Dundee United welcomes 14,209 spectators every match and has accumulated 4,342 posts with the hashtag #tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12 most Instagrammable stadiums in Scotland

1. Ibrox

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Celtic Park

3. Easter Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Tannadice Park

5 Fir Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Rugby Park

7. Tynecastle Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. McDiarmid Stadium

9. Pittodrie Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. St. Mirren Park

11. Almondvale Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad