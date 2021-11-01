Edinburgh Beer Factory moves to new home in East Lothian to join Thistly Cross Cider

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The independent brewery, which is most famous for its flagship brew Paolozzi Lager, will move to West Barns, East Lothian – a move which will allow the two companies to solidify their partnership and future-proof their independent, high quality producer status.

They will work together in tackling the post-Covid trading environment; sharing ideas, expertise and costs from their rural East Coast production site.

Edinburgh Beer Factory is moving from its leased site in the city to join sister company Thistly Cross Cider at a freehold site in East Lothian.

The past 18 months have been incredibly tough in the industry, with the temporary loss of business from bar and restaurant closures through lockdowns and increasing costs as a result of Brexit and the pandemic.

By moving to a freehold site, Edinburgh Beer Factory will be able to maximise efficiency and invest into growing the production and distribution of their award winning beers.

Co-founders of Edinburgh Beer Factory, Lynne and John Dunsmore said: “Moving to the Thistly Cross site in West Barns is transformative for us. Having lost all our pub, restaurant, and export sales for large parts of 2020 and 2021, we received fantastic support from our online and multiple grocery customers.

“Now, with rising costs coming from every direction, this opportunity has come at just the right time. The site is within the EH catchment and will allow us to work even more closely with our friends Thistly Cross, forming a real powerhouse of Scottish craft drinks.”

Edinburgh Beer Factory hopes to complete the move by Spring 2022.

