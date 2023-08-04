Time Out have a knack for finding the best places for food and drink – and now the travel guide’s writers have compiled a list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.
Take a look through our picture galley to see what Time Out team reckons to be the Capital’s 11 best venues for cheap eats.
1. Oink Grassmarket
Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it. Photo: Third Party
2. The Mosque Kitchen
Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates. Photo: Third Party
3. The Pakora Bar
Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries. Photo: Third Party
4. Bonnie Burrito
Where: 82 S Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PT. Time Out says: Choose from delicious irn-bru pulled pork, haggis (or veggie haggis), steak, chicken or veggies, fill up your burrito with as many extras as you want and then pack on the heat using some of the team's fiery homemade Bonnie Sauce. Photo: Third Party