News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Edinburgh cheap eats: 11 inexpensive restaurants in Edinburgh -including Fringe favourite The Mosque Kitchen

Time Out have a knack for finding the best places for food and drink – and now the travel guide’s writers have compiled a list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Dec 2022, 04:55 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:06 BST

Take a look through our picture galley to see what Time Out team reckons to be the Capital’s 11 best venues for cheap eats.

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it.

1. Oink Grassmarket

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates.

2. The Mosque Kitchen

Where: 31-33 Nicolson Square, Edinburgh EH8 9BX. Time Out says: A full belly, and change from a fiver. That’s the main draw of The Mosque Kitchen – a no-frills, queue-up-with-a-tray canteen-style set-up, with plastic cutlery and plastic plates. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries.

3. The Pakora Bar

Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 82 S Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PT. Time Out says: Choose from delicious irn-bru pulled pork, haggis (or veggie haggis), steak, chicken or veggies, fill up your burrito with as many extras as you want and then pack on the heat using some of the team's fiery homemade Bonnie Sauce.

4. Bonnie Burrito

Where: 82 S Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9PT. Time Out says: Choose from delicious irn-bru pulled pork, haggis (or veggie haggis), steak, chicken or veggies, fill up your burrito with as many extras as you want and then pack on the heat using some of the team's fiery homemade Bonnie Sauce. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh