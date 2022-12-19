News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Take a look through our picture galley to see what the Time Out team considers to be the Capital’s best places for cheap eats.

Edinburgh cheap places to eat: The 11 best inexpensive restaurants in Edinburgh according to Time Out

Travel guide Time Out have a knack for finding the best places for food and drink – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
6 minutes ago

Take a look through our photo galley to see what Time Out team considers to be the Capital’s 11 best venues for cheap eats.

1. Nile Valley Café

Where: 6 Chapel St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9AY. Time Out says: It serves tasty Sudanese and Middle Eastern cuisine, and keeps the prices down – expect falafel and baba ghanoush wraps, rich tagines, spicy Egyptian lamb molokhia, chicken wings, tabbouleh and fish curry.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

2. Oink Grassmarket

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

3. Origano Cafe & Pizzeria

Where: 236 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5EL. Time Out says: Origano serves up excellent, well-priced antipasti, pasta and pizza.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales

4. The Pakora Bar

Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries.

Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Edinburgh