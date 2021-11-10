Greene King pubs will be offering exclusive of up to £500 of shopping vouchers, alongside a guaranteed prize of a free bottle of Coca-Cola for the designated driver in a group.

Other prizes on offer include £100 Red Letter Days vouchers and £25 Greene King gift cards.

The promotion, where they have teamed up with Coca Cola, is now in its 12th year and was launched on November 8th this year with hopes to help discourage drink driving.

Bars in the Capital offering prizes to designated drivers over the festive period to help discourage drink driving

Ashleigh Egan from Greene King, explained: “Celebrating Christmas at the pub with friends and family is sadly something that many of us did not have the chance to do in 2020, and reuniting at the pub for Christmas this year is going to be incredibly special.

“That’s why we’re investing more than ever in Coca-Cola’s Hero the Driver campaign to champion the designated drivers from each Christmas party and family group who are choosing not to drink alcohol so they can safely drive people home at the end of the night.”

Karen Yates-Hills from Coca-Cola added: “Coca-Cola’s brand purpose is about bringing people together and creating real magic – and after scaled-down festivities last year, we wanted to once again enhance the Christmas experience for consumers when socialising outside of the home.

“We’d like to thank Greene King for partnering with us for more than 10 years on the Designated Driver campaign, helping to promote responsible drinking in pubs up and down the country.

The Edinburgh pubs taking part in the scheme are:

Mccowans Brewhouse Malt Shovel Inn Milnes Bar Platform 5 Starbank Inn Shakespeare Doctors Grosvenor Westgate Farm White Hart Albanach World's End Beehive Inn Merlin Corstorphine Inn Advocate Black Bull Hampton Hotel Bunker

