Edinburgh Cocktail Week is just around the corner, where you can find dozens of cocktail deals all over the Capital.

There are discounts on offer at certain bars, as well as a dedicated Cocktail Village to explore.

Here’s all you need to know to make the most of Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Edinburgh Cocktail Week?

Running from October 11th to October 24th, Edinburgh Cocktail Week is back after a year off during the pandemic.

The event usually runs for just one week, but this year will see an extended run to celebrate its return.

Over 100 venues are getting involved and offering cheap deals throughout the two-week period.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week returns even bigger than before, taking place across two weeks in over 100 participating bars around the city and in the Cocktail Village at Festival Square featuring 20 pop-up bars, street food, and live music. Photo: Edinburgh Cocktail Week.

Each of these bars will also be bringing out a signature cocktail exclusively for Cocktail Week attendees to mark the annual event.

On top of that, Cocktail Village in Festival Square features more than 20 cocktail pop-up bars, also serving £4 drink deals.

Some of the brands hosting pop-ups include Edinburgh Gin, Hendrick’s, Absolut Vodka, and Pickering’s Gin.

Where do I buy Edinburgh Cocktail Week tickets?

Buying a wristband from the Edinburgh Cocktail Week website gains you access to Cocktail Village and means you can taker advantage of the cocktail deals all over the city.

Cocktail-lovers can either buy an £8 wristband that gains you access for either Week 1 or Week 2, or spend £15 on a VIP wristband that runs for the entire two-week period.

Drinkers will also need to have a vaccine passport in order to gain access to Cocktail Village, although not for participating cocktail bars around Edinburgh.

What discounts are available for Edinburgh Cocktail Week?

The main deal throughout Edinburgh Cocktail Week is over 100 participating bars are selling their signature cocktails for £4 to those with wristbands.

Some of the special cocktails on offer include a Hot Girl Summer from Indigo Yard, or a Plasma Blaster from NQ64.

Drinks inside Cocktail Village are also priced at £4 during the event.